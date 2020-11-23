Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former president Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday offer their condolences to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif over the death of their mother who passed away in London, UK. In a joint message, both the leaders expressed their deep sorrow and grief over the death of mother of Sharif brothers. “The death of a mother is the most unfortunate for her children,” they said. The PPP chairman also condoled with Maryam Nawaz and said that he was saddened by the news of her grandmother’s death. Zardari demanded the release of Shehbaz Sharif on parole so that he could attend the funeral prayers for his mother.

Both the leaders prayed to Allah (The Almighty) for granting eternal peace to the departed soul and strength and fortitude to the family members to bear this irreparable loss.