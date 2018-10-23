Share:

Rawalpindi - Attock Refinery Limited (ARL) Rawalpindi has organized a ceremony to celebrate Energy Week. The celebration is being organized in-line with World Energy Day (22nd October) that would continue till 26 October, informed ARL spokesman on Monday. He said World Energy Day is initiated by the World Energy Forum to raise awareness of global energy-related issues. The declaration was first endorsed by Shaikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai and was for the first time commemorated on 22 October 2012. Since then, the World Energy Day is celebrated internationally and supported by a large number of United Nations members.

The purpose of this celebration is to motivate employees and make them energy conscious, reaffirm their commitment towards energy conservation at workplace and achieve greater participation of the employees in conservation of energy. Energy talks are being held in refinery and offices to enhance the awareness among employees. Useful energy ideas will be presented by the internal stakeholders. The management of ARL emphasizes that we should take energy issues as our moral and social responsibility, “We believe that in today’s highly competitive and performance driven business climate nobody can afford to rest on its laurels. Sustainable business growth is possible only when we equally take care of global interests.” For sustainable development, ARL has installed 139 KW on grid solar panel system and more such projects are underway. ARL has implemented ISO 50001 Energy Management Standard soon after its announcement in the year 2011.