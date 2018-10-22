Share:

LAHORE-Coke Studio’s Season 11, produced by Ali Hamza and Zohaib Kazi, isn’t resounding great with fans and music enthusiasts. Twitter users are criticising Ahad Raza Mir and Momina Mustehsan for destroying the classic song ‘Koko Korina’.

Coke Studio’s last episode also caught the attention of the Minister for Human Rights, Shireen Mazari, who shared her thoughts on the revamped version of the famous 1966 song.

“Horrendous! Destroyed a great classic – why, oh why, did Coke Studio allow such a massacre of this classic song?,” she wrote. Ahad Raza Mir may have set up a respected and transcending stature for himself as an actor; however, his endeavour into the world of singing with the exemplary Ahmed Rushdi track may have approached as a gouge in his notoriety in public eye.