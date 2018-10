Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) Monday opened its doors to citizens applying for a house under the first phase of the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme (NPHP) initiated by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government, DawnNewsTV reported.

So far, Nadra is accepting forms at select centres in seven districts: Sukkur, Quetta, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, Swat, Islamabad and Faisalabad. According to Nadra's website, candidates can submit forms until Dec 21. The centres where forms can be submitted will be open on Saturday and Sunday as well.

Candidates will be required to submit Rs250 along with the form, and can also submit a photocopy of the form, provided that they have provided "complete and clear information". Only one person per family will be eligible to apply for the scheme, and preference will be given to candidates who do not own property in Pakistan.

The initiative was launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier this month where he had announced that five million affordable houses would be constructed over a period of five years for low-income segments of society.

Minister of State for Interior, Shehryar Khan Afridi, who inaugurated Naya Pakistan Housing Authority Registration Center at Nadra Mega Centre Blue Area, said the target of government was to ensure provision of five million affordable houses for underprivileged classes during next five years.

Talking to media persons, the minister expressed the confidence that the programme would not only help realize dream of a shelter for the poor, but also create ample employment opportunities. It will also attract local and foreign investment and stimulate about 40 related industries, he added.

Afridi said the poor people were deprived of their basic rights in past, but present government of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) would ensure protection of their rights. Highlighting the basic idea of this housing scheme, he said, it would help materialize dream of the poor about owning their house.

The minister said the country needs around 10 million housing units and to achieve the target, there is a need to build at-least 0.5 million units every year at a reasonable price. He said the masses would be facilitated through one-window services, adding the government has started this much awaited mega housing project within its 100-day plan.

Replying to a question, Shehryar Afridi said as compared to 2013, the PTI has secured votes more than double during 2018 elections. In Federal Capital, the registration forms can be submitted at NADRA Mega Centre in Blue Area, Deputy Commissioner Office G-11/4 and Tehsil Office I-10/3 whilst in other districts, these could be submitted at Deputy Commissioner offices.

On October 11, Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the ambitious housing scheme which envisages construction of five million affordable houses for under privileged segments of the society during next five years.

Initially seven cities have been identified for the scheme which include Sukkur, Quetta, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, Swat, Islamabad and Faisalabad. The government has also included more cities including Lahore, Multan, Gujranwala, Jhelum, Bahawalpur, Sialkot, Kasur, Layyah, Vehari and Rahim Yar Khan.