KARACHI - The Sindh High Court on Monday sought further arguments on a petition pertaining disqualification of Imran Khah as prime minister and adjourned hearing until November 15.

A division bench headed by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar conducted hearing on a petition filed by Advocate Abdul Wahab Baloch, President Pakistan Justice and Democratic Party’s (PJDP), Sindh chapter, headed by former chief justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhary, seeking disqualification of Imran Khan as prime minister under Article 62 of the Constitution.

The plaintiff provided the copies of the verdict of Islamabad and other high courts those were announced on identical petitions filed regarding disqualification of the prime minister.

The bench adjourned the hearing with the direction to submit further comments to justify the plea.

The petitioner submitted that Imran Khan, in his nomination papers, did not mention his daughter which meant that he was no longer Sadiq and Ameen and therefore should be disqualified.

He stated that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief used wrong information in his documents and submitted false declaration and affidavit to the election commission for contesting election.

The petitioner pleaded the court on issue order for deseating Imran Khan for allegedly involved in Sita White case. He argued that the PM was not Sadiq and Ameen and should be disqualified under Article 62 of the Constitution

Mr Baloch requested the court to call upon Imran to appear and state as to why in violation of Article 62 (1)(d)(e)(f) he submitted a false declaration and affidavit and why his election as a member parliament be not rejected.

The counsel argued that ex Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was held disqualified as he failed to disclose his un-withdrawn receivables from Capital FZE in his nomination papers filed for general election held in 2013 in terms of section 12(2)(f) of the Representation of the People Act, 1976 (ROPA).

Also, he said, for furnishing a false declaration under solemn affirmation Sharif was declared not honest in terms of section 99 (f) of ROPA and Article 62(1) (f) of the Constitution, therefore, disqualified to be a member of Parliament.