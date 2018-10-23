Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Child Act has lost its utility to take care of destitute children, Sindh High Court ruled and sought the record of last two years about efforts to take care of such children.

According to a judgment of a SHC bench headed by Justice Salahuddin Panhwar in a case about the custody of minor child, “Protection and rehabilitation of every single un-owned or destitute child is the ultimate responsibility of the state which it cannot avoid even on mere plea of working of some NGOs with help of philanthropists.

The roles of NGOs can never be a substitute to that of responsibility of the state but may, at the most, could be of help / assistance which, too, shall always require a supervisory eye because the state is never supposed to compromise on protection, life and rehabilitation of such children.”