QUETTA (PR) - Expanding its footprint rapidly, StormFiber is foraying into Balochistan, providing the citizens of Quetta access to high speed internet, high definition TV and crystal clear voice calls. Quetta is the seventh city to be added to StormFiber’s coveted Fiber to the Home (FTTH) network, joining the ranks of Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Hyderabad, Faisalabad and Peshawar. This is the fourth city to be energized by StormFiber within the span of a year, following launches in Multan and Hyderabad in July. StormFiber announced its launch into Quetta, the provincial metropolis of Baluchistan, at an event organised at a local hotel with Naseebullah Khan Bazai, Senator joining the event as its chief guest.