LAHORE - The finals of Bank of Punjab (BoP) Junior National Tennis Championship 2019 will be played today (Wednesday) here at the PLTA Courts.

Earlier on Tuesday, the semifinals and quarterfinals of different categories were decided and top seeds advanced to the finals. The concluding day of the prestigious championship will be graced by BoP Group Head Nofel Daud as chief guest while Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh will be guest of honour. PLTA Secretary and Tournament Director Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), Faheem Siddique, Amir Malik, Danish Aftab and others will also be present on the occasion.

In the first semifinal of U-18, M Shoaib toppled Khuzaima Abdul Rehman 6-0, 6-3 while Ahmad Kamil defeated Faizan Fayyaz 6-4, 7-5 in the second semifinal to qualify for finals. In U-18 girls’ first semifinal, Shimza Durrab thrashed Ashtafila Arif 6-0, 6-0 while in the second semifinal, Rahat Javed thumped Zara Salman 6-2, 6-4 to qualify for the finals.

In U-14 first semifinal, Bilal Asim beat Shaheel Durrab by 6-2, 7-6, in 2nd semifinal Khuziama Abdul Rehman beat Ahmad Nail by 6-0, 6-2 and qualify ofr the finals. In U-14 girls’ first semifinal, Labika Durrab beat Ashtafila Arif 6-2, 6-4 while in the second semifinal, Maha Saeed trounced Alina Salman 6-1, 6-1 and qualify for the finals.

In U-12 quarterfinals, Husnain Ali Rizwan (LGS Paragon) beat Amir Mazari 4-0, 5-3, Haider Ali Rizwan (LGS Paragon) overpowered his own brother Hamaza Ali Rizwan (LGS Paragon) 4-2, 4-2 and Asad Zaman routed Yashir Tarrar 4-1, 4-0. In U-10 quarterfinals, Hamaza Ali Rizwan (LGS Paragon) crushed Harris Bajwa 4-0, 4-0, Ismaeel Aftab had to struggle hard to beat Hassan Usmani 3-4, 5-3, 10-6 while Hania Minhas thumped Zohaib Afzal Malik 4-1, 4-0.

The national 35 plus category saw Sherhar Salamat and Usama Waheed edging out Asher Ali Khan and Fayyaz Khan 2-6, 7-6, 10-4 in the first semifinal while Faisal Anwar and Pervaiz Hassan beating Arif Feroz and Shahbaz Ahmad 5-7, 6-1, 10-8 in the second semifinal.