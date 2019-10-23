Share:

ABBOTTABAD - Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has praised the performance and contributions of the Baloch Regiment during peace, war as well as during internal security operations.

This he said during the Colonel Commandant installation Ceremony held at Baloch Regiment Centre in Abbottabad on Tuesday. Lieutenant General Azhar Abbass installed as new Colonel Commandant Baloch Regiment. Talking to serving and retired officers/soldiers of Baloch regiment, the Army Chief appreciated the performance and the contributions of the Baloch Regiment during peace, war as well as during internal security operations.

Earlier on arrival at Baloch Regiment Centre, the Army Chief laid floral wreath at Shuhada monument.