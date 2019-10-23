Share:

ISLAMABAD - While former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has been shifted to hospital after deteriorated health, PML-N senior leader Ahsan Iqbal has said Prime Minister Imran Khan will be responsible if anything happens to Nawaz Sharif.

Nawaz was immediately shifted to the hospital [on Monday night], after he suffered sudden platelets disorder. He is currently under medical treatment in Services Hospital Lahore. “Imran Khan will be responsible if anything happens with party’s supermo Nawaz Sharif, who is currently under medical treatment,” said Ahsan while addressing a press conference. He was flanked by PML-N’s Marriyum Aurangzeb.

To a question, he said that Nawaz was shifted to hospital due to his health condition only after media reports appeared on private TV channels.

About the statement of PTI’s members about Nawaz Sharif’s health condition, he strongly criticized their political opponents on it. “Politicising health issues of political opponents has been a trademark of the PTI,” said Iqbal, mentioning that it was personal physician of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif who informed about his deteriorating health condition. Marriyum Aurangzeb said that this was the callous attitude of incumbent government as her party’s supermo was shifted to hospital after media reports.