LAHORE - Investigation police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a murder suspect who was at large for the last five years. The suspect was identified by police as Tasawar Hussain, a resident of district Okara. SP Investigation (Sadar police division) Rashid Hayat told reporters that the alleged killer was wanted to the Okara police in a murder case. The Sabzazar investigation police traced the suspect with the help of modern technology. In 2014, the accused had killed his friend Ahmad Ali by serving his intoxicated food. Also, the alleged killer had disappeared after the police launched investigation into the homicide. The city police handed over the suspect to the Okara police after fulfilling legal formalities.