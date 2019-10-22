Share:

To continue on; the limitless efforts being done for the Kashmir cause carve out a roadmap. To find desired solutions collective responsibility must be undertaken by citizens and the state alike. This jolt must make us collectively realize that the enemy has reached our shores and is hell bent on dismantling us therefore we cannot continue taking our nation and its pressing concerns for granted. ‘A house divided cannot stand’ and we have an adversary lurking in the shadows that believes in ethnic cleansing and genocide, ready to take advantage of any slip up. Collectively and united we all can ensure freedom for Kashmiris, if by no other means than by honest owning up of the necessity of self-preservation for Pakistan. By analogy; in International relations terminology, Afghanistan is dubbed as the ‘Global U-turn’ as the country has fought off three global superpowers of different eras in global geo-political ‘great games’. This resilient nation has a history of internal fighting over power and turf, whereas they shed their differences and unite to take on any nation externally threatening their existence. The message is simple; just like a typical Pakistani household functions, where siblings and parents argue and fight but if the integrity of their home is under question it is an unwritten rule to combine efforts to fight off the threat. There is strength in genuine unity. Sense of duty and sacrifice prevails over self-interest in times of adversity. Our collective survival instinct must kick in.

On the global front, the government must stick with its international law approach; as the Indian PM and BJP Hindu supremacists do not realize that India is signatory to, bound by and acting in, severe violation of Human Rights law, UN Charter and UN Treaty Body systems/Conventions entrusted with protecting human beings; against Torture & racial discrimination, protecting rights of Children and of Women (CEDAW), the right to life, freedom of expression, religious freedom etc. Also, the right of self-determination is a third generation human right legally recognized world over; hence the Kashmiris are well within their rights to demand the same by plebiscite. The RSS assassins of Ghandi and his ideology, reincarnated and amalgamated into a disgusting being in the form of Modi, has by now committed the International crimes of; genocide, crimes against humanity and the crime of aggression and efforts must relentlessly be kept up to shake up the conscience of UNSC so that the matter is referred to the International Criminal Court. Furthermore, under Public International law dictates, India has repeatedly violated Article 2(4) of the UN Charter. The purpose of the UNSC is to preserve and eliminate threats to world peace and with India refuting 11 UNSC Resolutions on Kashmir till date the Council must be convinced to act in accordance with law and enforce the same through Article 41 (non-military enforcement e.g. trade embargoes, sanctions) and Article 42 (military enforcement) under Chapter 7 of the UN charter.

Furthermore, we Muslims must introspect and develop a sense of self-correction. An inactive, polarized and divided OIC enables 1.8 billion Muslims to suffer world over, therefore sectarian differences must be kept aside to galvanize support for the Kashmir cause. There are lessons for Muslim in the destruction of Lebanon, Palestine, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Libya, Afghanistan and with the only nuclear Muslim state staring down the barrel all must put their priorities in order.

The state; must learn from 1979 and 2001 whereby global superpowers made knee-jerk decisions to completely reverse their policy in our neighbourhood and conveyed it to us via ultimatums. Wisdom entails staying away from devastating regional conflicts and looking inwards towards rebuilding and strengthening Pakistan. That alone will ensure lasting security and stability for our future generations.

Every citizen; must realize that the two nation theory has been revalidated, the nation faces a continued existential threat invariably linked up with the Kashmir cause, and it is our national duty to serve the nation in our capacity. If you are living inside Pakistan make a conscious effort to set goals that unite us, rather than losing friends and family in drawing rooms and whatsApp groups over petty political point-scoring that divides us. There have been remarkable shows of solidarity via campaigns and protests world over by ‘overseas Pakistanis’ who serve as ambassadors of the cause. We all must educate yourselves and disseminate salient information worldwide on the Kashmir cause to peers, colleagues and co-workers. Contribute towards imagine building of the nation to dispel misplaced propaganda labelling us all as terrorists. Ironically; religious parties have never enjoyed mainstream power in Pakistani politics whereas fanatical, Hitler inspired RSS/BJP has been in power for 6 years in India now. Talk sense and the world will listen to you.

The truth does hurt but it must be told boldly and without hesitation. The strongest tool in the world is the ‘media’ as it has the power to make up the minds of the people. Our opinion makers must act responsibly. Media personnel, anchors and owners must realize the gravity of the situation and rather than having 3 guests who blurt only divisive narratives and rhetoric on a daily basis, discussions must be conducted and moderated with a solution-oriented approach, making sure that issues of national importance (especially Kashmir) are treated above and beyond issues of domestic political significance. Major responsibility rests upon the political opposition as well; it is disgraceful to see them shout slogans aimed at survival of party heads while the President of Pakistan in his (yearly) address is highlighting the Kashmir issue. Those who would do us harm will always exploit such divisions and fault lines; our own history of 1971 serves to exemplify this fact.

The one country that has a special role in all of this is China. It took Ladakh from India in 1962, hence has a direct stake in J&K and in Pakistan’s stability due to BRI’s project (CPEC) and its global economic objectives. China is also a member of the UNSC and the upcoming challenger to the unipolar political setup of the globe. Our civil-military leadership shall have to display statecraft and finesse in walking a tight rope while dealing with the diverging interests of the Chinese and Americans, while still exposing Indian aggression in IOK and re-emphasising the legitimacy of the Kashmiri liberation struggle.

Remember fellow countrymen, liberation struggles are long and require time, sacrifice, perseverance and patience. The freedom struggle for Pakistan started in 1857 and culminated in 1947. There is a heavy burden on the youth of this nation which we can only discharge hand in glove. If, God forbid it comes to it the forces and masses will unequivocally stand together like a rock against those who would oppress us. This capacity and resolve is omnipotent. Patriotism, nationalism and a sense of duty and shahadat is embedded in our collective mind-set. Come hell or high water we will fight to the last breadth. Wars (fought in self-defence) are not fought to rebuild economies rather to safeguard pride, dignity, honour and independence.

Pakistanis! We must collude on Kashmir for preservation sake, rise to the occasion, take responsibility, accept our strengths and weakness and act smartly. Understand the mind-set of the oppressor, hold the line, and hold the resolve to deter. Remember the underlying determining factor will be our ability to create unity, sense of national-duty/national-interest and putting Pakistan first.

We Pakistanis are passionate souls and if upped against the wall we will unleash many a ‘surprise’. Alas! Even India knows that the ‘tea is fantastic’ this side of the border, especially since ’28 May 1998’.

Aptly; Quaid e Azam Mohammad Ali

Jinnah stated:

“There is no power on earth that can undo Pakistan”