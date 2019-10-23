Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) Senior Vice President (SVP) Air Vice Marshal Aamir Masood chaired an exclusive meeting with the national squash players at Mushaf Squash Complex on Tuesday.

According to the sources, the SVP invited eight top senior players, seven ladies players, 12 junior players, coaches and officials for the meeting. PSF Secretary Group Captain Tahir Sultan and Pakistan National Squash Academy (PNSA) Director Air Commodore (R) Aftab Saddiq Qureshi also joined the meeting later. Aamir gave ample time to each and every individual during the meeting. He also convened one-on-one separate meetings with the players to listen to their genuine concerns and inform them about his future plans. The coaches also briefed Aamir about their experiences with the players.

Aamir made it very clear to the players that if they want to enjoy PSF’s all-out support and facilities, they must give satisfactory performances, as nothing comes for free. He asserted that the federation will back the players, ensure their betterment and look after them in best possible manner. He informed the players, coaches and officials about his vision and commitment.

Aamir said to the players that win or loss does not matter to him and the federation. But the thing that matters most is how players respond to what they had been provided with. He indicated that training, coaching and facilities level would be raised for improvement of the players.

Aamir told the players that if they take one step forward, he will take 10 steps towards them, as he want them to fully focus on their training and leave the rest on the federation. He promised the players that the federation and the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) will ensure that players are provided PSA Tournaments both abroad and in Pakistan. He also warned that only merit will prevail and only performers will continue to enjoy benefits

While talking to The Nation soon after the meeting on condition of anonymity, the players looked highly satisfied with the meeting and promised to give their best whenever they get chances to represent the country.