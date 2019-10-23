Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday ordered the provincial government and city authorities to constitute a task force for action against stray dogs in the metropolis.

During the hearing of a petition regarding the shortage of vaccines to treat patients of dog bites and the action against stray dogs, Provincial Secretary of Local Government appeared before the court.

The court ordered the Sindh government to ensure supply of anti-rabies vaccines across the province.

The court also directed Municipal Commissioner Karachi for arrangement of more anti-rabies vaccines for the city.

The bench directed all district municipal committees (DMCs) in Karachi to speed up the drive against stray dogs.

The Sindh high court bench granted one week to submit report on the matter.

The bench directed city authorities to submit a comprehensive report over the matter in the next hearing of the case. The court adjourned the hearing until November 07.