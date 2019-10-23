Share:

LAHORE - Doctors at Services Hospital on Tuesday transfused three mega platelet kits into former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to check fast drop in his platelet count.

Perturbed over drastic decrease in platelet count despite his testing negative for dengue, the six-member Special Medical Board (SMB) headed by Principal Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) Prof Mehmood Ayyaz decided to carry out detailed screening of the PML-N supremo. The other members include pulmonologist Prof Kamran Khalid Cheema, head of medicine Prof Arif Nadeem, head of pathology, Prof Faiza Bashir, endocrinologist, Dr Khadija Irfan and head of infectious diseases Prof Sobia Qazi.

Nawaz Sharif was shifted from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) regional headquarters to Services Hospital late Monday night after deterioration of his health due to alarming drop in the platelet count. The first test showed drop in the platelet count to 16,000. The count further dropped to 10,000 and then to just 2,000 in second and third tests. In healthy individuals, the platelet count ranges from 150,000-450,000. Usually, dengue virus causes drop in platelet count.

Board decides to carry out fresh screening of ex-PM to assess causes of drop in platelet count

Talking to media, Prof Mehmood Ayyaz said the board had doubts on some medical reports of Nawaz Sharif. He said that Nawaz Sharif had been tested negative for dengue. Prof Mehmood said the board had decided to carry out fresh screening to assess causes of drop in platelet count. He said the board had transfused three mega kits of platelets that helped improving the count to 20,000. The board had also sought help and guidance from vice chancellors of Medical Universities.

King Edward Medical University (KEMU) VC Prof Khalid Masood Gondal, Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) VC Prof Amer Zaman and Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) Chief Executive Prof Saqib Shafi visited the Services Hospital and carried out detailed examination. Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Moman Agha also visited the hospital to inquire after the health of Nawaz Sharif.

Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid said use of certain blood thinners prescribed by Dr Adnan Khan, personal physician of Nawaz Sharif, caused the blood count of platelets to drop drastically.

She said the board had stopped use of blood thinners and prescribed new medicines. She said the transfusion had helped improving platelet count.

She said two bags of white cells had also been transfused. Dr Yasmin said the third one would be transfused late at night that would ultimately help improving his health.

On getting news of shifting of Nawaz Sharif to the Services Hospital, huge number of PML-N workers gathered outside the health facility to express solidarity with the party supreme leaders.

They continued chanting slogans in favour of the party leadership and against the PTI regime. Heavy Police contingent cordoned off the hospital for security reasons. PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif also visited the Services Hospital at night to inquire after the health of his elder brother and party’s supreme leader.