LAHORE - Punjab Basketball Association (PBBA) will hold trials here tomorrow (Thursday) for the selection of its men and women teams to take part in next month’s National Games being held in Peshawar. The trials are being held under the direction of Punjab Olympic Association (PbOA) and Sports Board Punjab (SBP), said PBBA President Khalid Bashir on Tuesday. He said trials for men team will be held at SBP gymnasium hall while women team’s trials will take place at Lahore College Women University. “We will be fielding strong teams to put up fine performance to win medals during the Games,” he added.