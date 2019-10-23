Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former President and PPP’s Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari has been shifted to the PIMS hospital on the recommendation of medical board of jail to examine his health.

Yesterday, Asif Zardari along with member Sindh Assembly Faryal Talpur appeared before Accountability Court in the fake bank accounts scam. The court had extended the judicial remand of both accused till November 12, 2019. Last week, the court had also rejected his pleas to shift him in hospital from jail for medical care. Zardari was shifted to the hospital under high alert security.

At the hospital, a four-member doctors’ panel took samples of Zardari for labs and recommended not to send him back to the jail after seeing his medical reports.

Meanwhile, Zardri had been shifted to cardiology department of the PIMS for further treatment.