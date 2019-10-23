Share:

ISLAMABAD - An Accountability Court (AC)on Tuesday extended the judicial remand of former President Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur till November 12th, in Park Lane corruption reference connected with fake accounts scam.

The court also reserved its judgment regarding provision of additional facilities to Asif Ali Zardari.

The court asked the Adiala Jail administration to nominate a lawyer to pursue contempt of court plea filed by Asifa Bhutto Zardari against it.

During hearing, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi objected over the medical report of Omni Group’s head Anwar Majeed and pleaded that the defence used to present the same report on every hearing to avoid appearance of the accused. Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur were produced before AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir at Judicial Complex Islamabad.

During outset of hearing, the court asked about the appearance of the other accused including Anwar Majeed to which the defence counsel presented his medical report.

Farouq H. Naek informed the court that the doctors had advised Majeed to avoid air travel due to sickness. However, the police told the court that the other accused were also in jail.

Zardari’s lawyer, Latif Khosa said that his client was not being shifted to hospital for treatment despite the recommendation of medical board, adding, that the Adiala Jail representatives should be asked about it.

He said that this court had previously ordered the jail administration to act on the recommendation of Medical Board.

He said that this court had also sought reply on contempt of court plea of Asifa Bhutto Zardari.

Zardari’s daughter was permitted by this court to meet her father in jail but the orders were not implemented.

He also requested the court to issue orders for provision of additional facilities to Asif Ali Zardari including an attendant to which the court observed that this attendant could be provided amongst the prisoners only, adding, that it couldn’t be brought from outside.

The NAB prosecutor said that it had to be seen that the petition of Asifa Bhutto fell under contempt of court law or not.

Objecting on this, Khosa said that the plea was against the jail administration why NAB official defending it.

Later, the court adjourned hearing of the case.