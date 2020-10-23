Share:

KARACHI - Governor of Sindh, Imran Ismail said that no less than 70 different sectors were directly linked to construction industry paving way for extensive job opportunities for the masses.

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, Sindh Governor said this during his visit to the building site of high rise towers in DHA phase-8. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was particularly interested to promote the industry with absolutely no compromise to quality and it was also expected from the concerned stakeholders to realize their professional and ethical responsibilities in this regard.

“Focus towards the construction industry is with the motive to activate economy and generate employment,”he reiterated while appreciating HMR Group of Builders for supporting the cause.

Chairman, HMR Group, Haji Mohammad Rafiq Pardesi and Director, Hasnain Pardesi briefed the Governor about the project mentioning that 19 world class high-rise towers were being constructed in an area spread over 33acres in DHA.

The project was said to provide world housing facilities to the people and that it might also go a long way in revitalizing the construction sector in the country.

President, Bank Islami, Syed Amir Ali, Senior Vice Chairman, Businessmen Panel, Mian Zahid Hussain, ABAAD Patron, Mohsin Sheikhani, ABAAD Chairman, Fayyaz Ilyas, former Chairman of ABAAD, Hassan Bakshi along with other known builders including Zeeshan Zaki,Chairman,America - Pakistan Business Development Forum, Zeshan Altaf Lohiya, Chairman, Pakistan Stock Exchange, Sulaiman Mehdi and other prominent personalities representing business community were also present on the occasion.