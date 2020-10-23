Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said increase in the tax base is of key importance for stability of the country’s economy.

While chairing a meeting regarding reforms in FBR and tax system of the country here, he said modernization of FBR is part of the government’s top priorities. He directed to introduce technology in the FBR to ensure transparency in the tax system.

Emphasizing on the importance of simplifying the tax system for small and medium enterprises, the Prime Minister said that the promotion of SMEs is the top priority of the government. He directed to pay special attention for the promotion of small and medium enterprises.

Talking about various taxes levied on tax payers, the Prime Minister directed to pay special attention on eliminating unnecessary withholding taxes.

Earlier, talking to a delegation of Pakistan’s leading exporters, the prime minister said promotion of industrial sector is top priority of the government to expedite economic process, create job opportunities, and generate wealth to strengthen country’s economy.

He assured them that every actionable suggestion from exporters and industrialists will be given due consideration so that more and more facilitations be provided to the business community.

The delegation commended the government’s policy and Prime Minister Imran Khan’s steps to enhance exports.

They said confidence of the business community has been restored as a result of the government’s prudent economic policies, which have accelerated the economic process in the country. In this regard, the delegation, especially mentioned increase in exports, and record sale of cement, steel and automobiles.

On the occasion, members of the delegation presented multiple proposals to the prime minister to increase exports and capitalizing the country’s potential in this regard.

The delegation comprised representatives from Overseas Investors Chambers of Commerce, Pakistan Business Council, automobile sector, Tanners Association, hosiery, fisheries, garments, pharmaceutical industry, steel, textile, and other industries.