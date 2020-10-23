Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Gujranwala and Marala on Wednesday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate said in a statement.

According to Pakistan Army’s media wing, COAS was briefed about operational, training, and administrative matters at Corps HQ Gujranwala. Later, COAS visited field training events near Gujranwala and Marala Headworks and witnessed troops honing battle drills and procedures for conventional operations.

While speaking with participating troops, COAS appreciated battle worthiness and impressive training standards achieved by the formation. Training being hallmark of professional competence, plays a vital role in enhancing combat readiness to withstand the rigours of battle, COAS reiterated. “Whatever the odds, Pakistan Army will always live up to the expectations of our great nation in the defence of motherland, Inshaallah, the ISPR quoted the COAS as saying.

COAS also visited CMH Gujranwala where he was updated on various up gradation projects undertaken for the benefit of patients. COAS also lauded the efforts of Army Medical Corps in containment of COVID-19 and saving valuable lives.

Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir, Commander Gujranwala Corps received COAS on arrival at Gujranwala.