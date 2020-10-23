Share:

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz says Pakistan's economy is reviving, showing positive indicators in various sectors.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Friday, he said exports are on the rise; remittances are at record high level; and construction industry is fast flourishing.

The Minister said the record increase in remittances shows trust in the PTI government.

He said the rulers who ruled the country for decades have been rejected by people. He said their politics has ended and their next abode is in jail for plundering the national wealth.

Shibli Faraz said these rulers forget people and democracy when they are in government, and they rather only focus on making money for themselves.

The Minister said efforts are underway to bring back Nawaz Sharif from London so that he faces his cases and answers for his assets. He said the government will not only get punished the corrupt elements but will also recover the looted national wealth.

The Minister said the video footage of the arrest of Captain (retired) Safdar in Karachi showed that he was taken into custody by police in a respectable manner, which exposed the contradictory statements of Sindh government and Maryam Safdar. He said the Supreme Court has already declared Maryam Safdar a liar.