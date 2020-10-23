Share:

LAHORE - The Sports Board Punjab (SBP) is going to make Lawn Tennis Academy functional here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) Tennis Stadium from November 2 under the supervision of former Davis Cup captain Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz). The expert coaches will impart training to boys and girls of 4 to 12 years age group under here at the academy. DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh on Thursday said that the registration process will commence today (Friday). “The Lawn Tennis Academy is going to be made functional for the promotion of tennis in the province. Our tennis stadium is equipped with all modern facilities and we are quite upbeat about producing future tennis stars under able coaching of Rashid Malik, who has honoured of producing international tennis stars like Aisam-ul-Haq, Ushna Suhail and many other national champions.”