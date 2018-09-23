Share:

DOHA - Pakistan’s Babar Masih and M Asif became Asian Snooker Team Champions after defeating India’s Pankaj Advani and Malkeet Singh 3-2 (110-02, 47-81(52), 72-70, 05-107(68), 98-18) in a thrilling final of the team event in Doha on Friday.

Earlier, the duo beat China 3-1 in the semi-final, while Pakistan 2, consisting of Majid Ali and M Bilal lost to Advani and Singh in the semi-final earning a bronze for themselves.

Pakistan were fielding two teams in the event featuring teams from 16 countries, competing for the top place.

“It is a great feeling, this is the first time we won against India at the Asian team championship final,” Asif said. “It is the most amazing feeling, because both Advani and Singh played well, but we gave ourselves time, and we did start slow, we fell behind, but Babar and I made a come-back in the game to gain 2-1 lead. We lost to India earlier this year at the World Championships, I guess we just avenged that.”

The Former IBSF World Champion added that it is special to be winning the Asian Championship with Babar.

“Babar and I have been playing for two years now, and it has been a great partnership, in fact more now that we’ve beaten India at the Asian event. The rivalry is always more intense with India, I feel,” said Asif.

Asif added that the tournament had been difficult and the competition level has been improving at the Asian events. Cueist aims to win medals at the individual 6-Red event as well. “The team event is slower, we can take our time, 6-Red has to be attacking, so I’m hoping for a good result for all of us representing Pakistan here,” said Asif.

In the opening matches of the 6-Red event, Asif outplayed Iran’s Ehsan Heydari Nezhad 5-2, whereas Babar defeated Syria’s Abdulkarim Maksoud 5-3, and Bilal registered the win agaisnt Iraq’s Muneeb Al-Juboori 5-2 on day one.