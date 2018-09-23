Share:

Rawalpindi - Youm-e-Ashur was observed peacefully in the city on Friday with traditional spirit to commemorate the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his 72 companions in Karbala.

Foolproof security arrangements were made by Rawalpindi police, Rangers and other law enforcement agencies. Mobile service remained suspended partially to avoid any untoward incident.

Similarly, armed police personnel were deputed in and around Imambargahs as well as on the routes of mourning processions to avoid any danger. An Army helicopter also kept flying over the mourning route to monitor the situation.

State Minister on Interior Shehryar Afridi also visited Rawalpindi to review security arrangements. Media men raised the issue of surge in street crime including increasing incidents of car lifting with the minister besides lodging complaint against inability of Rawalpindi police to curb the crimes.

In Tench Bhatta, the mourners thrashed a cop for stopping them from breaching security layer for a Muharram procession in the limits of Police Station RA Bazaar. The cops protested against the mourners and appealed CPO Abbas Ahsan to register case against the accused. However, no case was registered by RA Bazaar police.

Moreover, walkthrough gates were installed at entry points of processions to frisk the mourners before entering the premises. Thousands of people set up “Sabeels” of water, juices and milk and distributed rice among the mourners.

A total of 6,000 cops with Rangers imparted security duties on the occasion. City Traffic Police controlled the traffic flow successfully. All the roads and ways leading to processions and Imambargahs had been blocked by the police.

According to police spokesman, City Police Officer Abbas Ahsan applauded services of police personnel due to which Youm-e-Ashur passed in a peaceful manner.

The CTO Muhammad Bin Ashraf also appreciated the efforts of his traffic wardens for easing traffic flow and for facilitating the mourners on Youm-e-Ashur. Pillion riding was banned by the district government. City Traffic Police took action against 198 bikers for violating ban by impounding their bikes in different police stations, said Wajid Satti, the spokesman to CTO.

The main procession was taken out jointly from Imambargah Ashiq Hussain Teli Mohallah, Imambargah Col Maqbool Hussain and Imambargah Hifazat Ali Shah at Bohar Bazar. The mourning procession passed through its traditional routes of Jamia Masjid Road, Sarafa Bazaar, Fawara Chowk, College Road, Liaquat Road, Babra Bazaar, Committee Chowk, Trunk Bazaar, Bara Market and Bunni Chowk. After that, the mourners held ‘Sham-e-Gariban’ at Qadeemi Imambargah.

The mourners performed “Zanjir Zani” to commemorate the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions.

Zuljinah, Alam Mubarik, Taazia, Mehndi Shahzada Qasim (AS), Gehwara Masoom Ali Asghar (AS), Taboot Imam Aali Muqaam (AS) and other Tabarrukaat were included in the Ashura procession.

Quaid-e-Millat Jafariya Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi participated in the procession, offered ‘Ziarat’ of the Tabarrukaat and performed Matamdari.

Talking to media and the mourners on this occasion, Moosavi said that Muslim rulers in pursuit of protecting their rules had left ‘Mustafawi’ path and joined Yazeedi camp. In such a situation, the only way out for Muslim Ummah was to adopt the path of Karbala. It is evident from history that whoever followed the path of ‘Hussainiyat’, he certainly succeeded, he said.

The grandson of the holy Prophet (PBUH) sacrificed everything but protected Islam. If Imam Hussain had extended a tiniest flexibility to ‘Yazeediyat’, the foundations of Islam would have been shaken and its righteousness would have been tarnished while the face of Islam would have been deteriorated just like previous religions, he said.

Later, after performing ‘Zanjir Zani’ at Fawara Chowk, the participants of the main procession reached Raja Bazaar and Purana Qila where ‘Zuljinah’ processions taken out from Imambargah Kashmirian Tyre Bazaar and Darbar Shah Chan Chiragh also merged into the main procession.

The main Chehlum procession terminated at Imambargah Qadeemi after passing through Jamia Masjid Road and Imambara Chowk.

Ibrahim Scouts (Open Group) organised free medical camps at Fawara Chowk, Bank Road and Trunk Bazaar to provide treatment to the mourners who performed Zanjir Zani whereas Mukhtar Students Organisation (MSO) had set up camps at Fawara Chowk to facilitate the mourners.

On the other hand, the procession of 11th Muharram was brought out at Chuhur Chowk on Saturday. Traffic police blocked Peshawar Road from Chuhur Chowk to Misrial Road and placed diversions for the traffic.