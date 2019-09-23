Share:

KHANEWAL-First time ever in the history of Khanewal district police, a woman police officer has been posted as SHO Kuhna Police Station. District Police Officer Omer Saeed Malik posted lady Sub-Inspector Zainab Malik as SHO of Kuhna Police with the aim to improve performance of the police and its public image.

According to DPO Omer Saeed Malik, SI Zainab Malik is an educated and competent police officer, saying that this step would prove as catalyst for changing mindset of the woman folk in the society and encourage them to join the Police Department with complete faith. “Of course, the women can serve for the nation by joining the police department and it will be easy for the women to approach women police officers for redressal of their complaints,” he pointed out, adding that women police can better understand and talk to the women in different criminal incidents like domestic violence and rape. The DPO expressed his hope that the posting of a lady police officer as SHO would help present the soft image of police department.

Commenting on her posting, SI Zainab Malik attributed her success and posting as SHO to the prayers of her parents. She informed that she had done her MA in (Political Science) from Bahauddin Zakaria University Multan and passed PCS examination in 2014. She expressed her resolve to deliver on her responsibilities without any gender discrimination or preference, saying she is a public servant and bound to serve the nation to the best of her abilities. “I am a police officer and I have to do my duty,” Zainab Malik added.