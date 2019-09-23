Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that we along with Maulana Fazlur Rehman would jointly make efforts to topple ‘fake’ federal government.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also launched his mass contact campaign against the fake mandated federal government. He was giving answers to the questions of local journalists in Jilani House here on Sunday after condoling with ex-federal minister Pir Aftab Hussain Shah Jilani over the sad demise of his younger brother and ex-MNA and Zila Nazim Mirpurkhas Pir Shafqat Hussain Shah Jilani. On this occasion, provincial ministers Ajaz Jakhrani, Imtiaz Shaikh, Hari Ram Kishori Lal and Syed Nasir Shah, MPAs Imdad Pitafi, Syed Zulfikar Ali Shah, Haji Noor Ahmed Bhurgari and Mir Tarique Talpure were also present.

Murad Ali Shah further said that Mirpurkhas was also big city of Sindh province and as there was need of university here for which we were working and hoped that Mirpurkhas University would be establish here in future and he did not want to announce Mirpurkhas University at this time because work on this project continued.

In reply of a question about distribution of mosquitoes net about 520,000 in Mirpurkhas, he said that he did not know about it and he will take step after getting the information. Regarding the committee report setup by Sindh government on the murder of medical student Namrita, the chief minister said that he had ordered the inquiry into the above said incident and he would take action against the culprits in the light of report.

To a question of suspension work of Mega drainage project Mirpurkhas, confusion created on this question whether work on this project continue or not and chief minister also asked to provincial minister Hari Ram Kishori Lal in this regard who said that work on this project continued while journalist who made question insisted that work on this project stopped for last year. In reply over the question of problems of IBA passed teachers in the province, he said that no talk about sacking them from their jobs was made while IBA test pass teachers had also acquired extension from him but they should appear in public service commission exam to get regularised their jobs.

He said that some miscreants misguided that Sindh Assembly pass bill in this regard but he added that there was legal procedure for regularisation of 17-grade job by passing public service commission.