LAHORE - Ajoka Institute has finally re-opened its doors post-lockdown, by re-starting its pioneering “Art of Acting” course. The 12 batch is being trained in a beautiful, open air location at the Ajoka Complex, with social distancing and other SOPs being ardently followed. Keeping safety in mind, there was a maximum gap of 15 seats, all of which were filled in a matter of days. Director Ajoka Institute, and Course Mentor, said: “While we previously were conducting the course online with great success and will continue to so, the resumption of the on-ground course is like a breath of fresh air. We missed the fun, exhilaration, excitement and passion. I am indeed thrilled to start this journey of self-exploration, awareness and discovery with these young actors to be. We are excited to be the first to re-start performing art classes, and equally thrilled to be amongst the first to hopefully finally get to perform live on ground at the end of the course” Ajoka announces the Birth of Virtual Theatre Ajoka’s “Art of Acting-Online Edition” students showcased a path-breaking experiment of Virtual Theatre the other day. Drawing extracts of Ajoka’s landmark plays, the young actors performed on Ajoka’s FB Live, produced on the Zoom app, from all corners of Pakistan, as well as abroad. Director Ajoka Institute Nirvaan Nadeem shared that Ajoka Theatre is strengthening the foundation of Virtual Theatre in Pakistan by holding regular Online performances, classes and activities. According to him, this is a new and evolving art form, and Pakistan has the opportunity to make a global mark through it on the world stage. Usman Farooq from Lahore, student of the online Acting Course, shared that he learnt more than he could have imagined and was guided perfectly with both basic and advanced acting exercises and concepts.