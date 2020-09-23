Share:

LAHORE - Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that all options as per the constitution of Pakistan will be used for repatriation of Nawaz Sharif.

We are not afraid of the opposition’s protests. We have already faced Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman’s protest March.

Through Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority we will provide clean drinking water to the people living in cities as well as villages of Punjab province.

He was talking to the media on the occasion of inauguration of water filtration plant in Sheikhupura District Kachehri.

MPA Jalil Ahmad Sharakpuri and Chaudhry Ishfaq Ahmad Virk were also present on this occasion.

Responding to questions of journalists, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar said that Islamabad High Court (IHC) has already given a verdict regarding the repatriation of Nawaz Sharif. Our government will resolve this issue as per the constitution. We have always been following courts’ orders and we will continue to do so in future as well.

Governor Punjab said that the opposition has called APCs earlier as well and the government has not halted it in any way.

If the opposition wants to protest, they should do so but PTI is united under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and all our allies are also with us.

Governor said that the public has given a 5-year mandate. He said that the opposition should play a democratic role within the Parliament rather than protesting on roads and doing politics of division and s.

He further said that those who are making the army and judiciary controversial are not well-wishers of Pakistan.

The opposition should do politics but they should not compromise on national interests and security.

He said that the weakening national institutes are synonymous to weakening the country. Our government will not let anyone weaken the national institutions, he added.

Responding to another question Governor Punjab said that the corruption has destroyed national institutes and the public has voted for us for accountability and for ridding the country of corruption.

He said we will not compromise on accountability and accountability without discrimination will continue.

Inaugurating water filtration plant in District Kachehri Governor Punjab said that we are providing potable water to the people of Punjab as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Thanks to Sarwar Foundation and Al-Khair Foundation for providing safe drinking water to the public. He said that the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority has started working and we will provide clean drinking water in every nook and corner of Punjab.