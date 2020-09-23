Share:

SUKKUR - The Taluka Municipal Administration (TMA) Sukkur on Tuesday continued its anti-encroachment operation and removed various illegal structures across the city. The TMA launched the campaign following directives of Administrator Sukkur Nisar Ahmed Memon during which it officials removed illegally constructed shops and many other structures in new Pind area of the Sukkur. Administrator Sukkur said that the TMA regularly conducted anti-encroachment campaigns to keep roads and footpaths clear. He said it was a wrong impression that the TMA was unaware of the situation and did not care for the resolution of the problems being faced by the masses. He warned shopkeepers and vendors not to encroach upon footpaths otherwise strict action would be taken against them.