ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan People’s Party yesterday said the killers of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto must be punished.

Speaking to the journalists after hearing of the Benazir Bhutto murder case at the Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench, PPP leaders Sardar Latif Khosa, Nayyar Bukhari and Raja Pervez Ashraf said the PPP workers were still waiting for justice for their assassinated leader.

“It is before everyone that the main accused Pervez Musharraf flees the country and how did he escape the justice. Several non-bailable warrants were issued against Musharraf but they could not be implemented,” Khosa said.

He said the City Police Officer did not obey orders of the court in this most important case and did not appear before the court.

“It is ironic that all the people who were sentenced for 19 years in jail have been restored on service and have been promoted in their jobs. We demand to bring back Musharraf and sentence him,” he maintained.

Earlier, the Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench heard the murder case of Benazir Bhutto. Advocate Sardar Latif Khosa appeared before the court as lawyer in the case.

Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Farhatullah Babar, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Amir Fida Paracha Aijaz Durrani, Advocate Sajjad Mangi and Nazir Dhoki were also present in the court.

Responding to journalists’ questions Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said that 26 points communiqué of the All Parties Conference will determine the direction of politics in Pakistan. He urged the ministers to refrain from becoming facilitator of India with their statements.

Raja Pervez Ashraf said that politics should be left to the politicians. He welcomed the statement by the army of dissociating from politics. He said opposition was united for safeguarding parliamentary system.

Court gives NAB last

chance to produce accused in LNG case

An Accountability Court (IHC) on Tuesday granted time to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) till October 20, to implement summon notices to the co-accused staying abroad in LNG corruption case. Ex-PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and his son Abdullah Khaqan appeared before AC-II Judge Azam Khan hearing the LNG case. At the outset of hearing, the NAB prosecutor requested to the court for three weeks time to serve the summons to the accused living abroad. Barrister Zafarullah, counsel for Shahid Khan Abbasi also prayed the court to give more time to NAB for this purpose. The court warned to issue arrest warrants on next hearing against the accused if he continuous to avoid appearing in the case.