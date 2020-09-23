Share:

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has on Wednesday issued written order to keep brick kilns closed from November 7 to December 31 and the Brick Kilns Owners’ Association Pakistan has ensured to follow the verdict.

Justice Shahid Karim issued the three-page written order on petition against not taking timely action to control smog. The court also directed to take action against the vehicles emitting smoke and the factories increasing pollution.

The LHC ordered to utilize all resources to control smog and to completely implement over decisions taken in the judicial water commission meeting.