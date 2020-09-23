Share:

LARKANA - Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani has expressed anger and his dissatisfaction during his surprise visit to various schools and colleges here on Tuesday for not observing social distancing among students absent and late coming of teachers.

He visited Government Degree College, Nusrat Bhutto Girls College, Government Pilot Higher Secondary School and Rahmatpur High School and observed the measures taken for prevention of coronavirus and implementation of SOPs. He also noted the absence and late coming of some teachers, less distance between the students in classes and expressed his deep anger. He directed the relevant authorities to strictly observe SOPs issued to them earlier.

While talking to the media, the minister said that SOPs in the Larkana schools are being fully implemented due to the large number of students in classrooms. He said fresh schedules of classes might be issued for alternate days or shiftwise classes so that SOPs were implemented for prevention of COVID-19 pandemic. He said that govt was trying to fully implement SOPs and if govt ssuccessful then it will not need to close down schools again. He said if Corona cases were emerging then schools can be shut again. Ghani said govt would not compromise the health of children. He said that action would be taken against those schools who had not so far implemented the decision of giving 20% reduction in school fees. He said the system of private schools is based on their monthly fees out of which they paid salaries to their teachers and other employees. He said that some of the parents have not so far paid their fees since six months. He said after having talks with such schools’ administration, instalments would be made for the parents so that they were able to clear the dues.

In a statement, Education Minister Saeed Ghani reiterated that middle schools in Sindh would reopen from Sept 28. All government and private schools in the province would have to follow the schedule, he said.

In a statement, he said the decision had already been taken a few days ago “keeping in view the ground realities observed after the first phase of reopening of schools”.

“We will not make any compromise on the students’ health as long as SOPs are not being implemented completely in educational institutions,” he added.

Ghani said he was visiting schools in different districts of the province to check implementation of SOPs.