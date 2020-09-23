Share:

In the Court of Honorable Aqsa Hanif Civil Judge Gujar Khan

Mazhar Hussain etc Vs Farzada Zahoor etc, Suit of possession through partition In the subject case to inform the following through normal means is difficult:- Farzana Zahoor D/o Muhammad Zahoor r/o Dhoke Mirpurian Mandra Tehsil Gujar Khan, You will be taken to court by newspaper advertisement to appear through personal presence, counsel or attorney of that is the date originally notified, otherwise unilateral action. Hiring date 28-09-2020 time: 9:00am (CM-11143)

* * * * *

In the Court of Honorable Kamran Ahmad Rehan Senior Civil Judge Family Court Attock

Subject: Nadia Begum etc Vs Waseem Khan, Application for Cancellation of Ex-Parte Proceedings and Cancellation of Ex-Parte Judgement and Decree, In the subject case to inform the following through normal means is difficult:- Nadia Begum d/o Afsar Khan , Alisha Khan(Minor) d/o Waseem Khan all r/o Mohala Mangli Ghourghushti Tehsil Hazro Distt Attock presently living at 9 KC SWICK -CLOSE -SI Albuns ALI 5 UP England UK(Appealants) They all informed through this publication to appear before this court on 7/10/2020at 0800 am , failing which ex parte decision will be taken. Stamp of the Court (CM-11143)

* * * * *

In the Court of Honorable Taimoor Afzal Civil Judge/Guardian Judge Attock

Subject: Muhammad Fiaz Karim etc Vs General Public etc:- Suit For Succession Certificate(Deceased Fazal Karim) In the subject case to inform the following through normal means is difficult:- Muhammad Ejaz Karim , Muhammad Ilyas Karim sons Fazal Karim all r/o Hazro presently living in Canada , Naheed Akhtar d/o Fazal Karim r/o Hazro Distt Attock presently living in America. They all are informed through this publication to appear before this court on 30/9/2020 at 0800 am , failing which ex parte decision will be taken. Stamp of the Court (CM-11143)

* * * * *

In the Court of Honorable Kamran Zaheer Abbasi Civil Judge Attock

Subject: Mst Nusrat Bibi etc Vs Province of Punjab etc:- Suit For Declaration, In the subject case to inform the following through normal means is difficult:- Ajaib Sultan Khan d/o Ghafoor Khan w/o Sultan Afsar Khan r/o Mohala Batooray Ghourghushti Tehsil Hazro Distt Attock. They are informed through this publication to appear before this court on 25/9/2020 at 0800 am , failing which ex parte decision will be taken. Stamp of the Court (CM-11143)

* * * * *

In the court of Judge Banking Court Rawalpindi

MCB Versus Sh. Muhammad Abrar S/o Sheikh Muhammad Saleem Office No. 21-A, 1st Floor Taj Mahal Plaza 6th Road Near Allah Deen Fun House Rawalpindi. Whereas the MCB has instituted a suit for recovery of Rs. 140822/- due against you under section 9(5) of financial Institution Recovery of Finances Ordinance 2001. You are hereby summoned to obtain leave to defend the suit under Ordinance within 30 days after the publication of this notice. In default, whereof the plaintiff will be entitled to obtain the decree of the said sum till realization of amount. Next date of hearing is fixed 01/10/2020. (Bill WA Rwp)

* * * * *

In the court of Nazish Nawaz Kiani, Civil Judge Rawalpindi

Suit for Dissolution of Marriage. Sana Pervaiz Vs Sajawal Khan Butt S/o Muhammad Jameel Butt R/o Revedole 133, 31070 Perdenone PN, Italy. Whereas the above-named defendant cannot be served in ordinary manner. It is proclaimed if the said defendant does not appear personally or through duly authorized agent or pleader in this court on 25-09-20 at 8:00 am ex-parte proceedings will be taken against him. (Bill WA Rwp)

* * * * *

In the court of Nazish Nawaz Kiani, Civil Judge Rawalpindi

Suit for Dissolution of Marriage. Rabia Khalid Vs Muhammad Naveed Iqbal S/o Tariq Iqbal R/o Rotlint Str. 95, Frankfurt AM 60389, Germany. Whereas the above-named defendant cannot be served in ordinary manner. It is proclaimed if the said defendant does not appear personally or through duly authorized agent or pleader in this court on 26-09-20 at 8:00 am ex-parte proceedings will be taken against him. (Bill WA Rwp)