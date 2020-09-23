Share:

LAHORE - A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Tuesday extended interim bail of Opposoition Leader in National Assembly Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in assets-beyond-means and money laundering case till Thursday (tomorrow). The bench headed by Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem heard the pre-arrest bail petition filed by Shehbaz Sharif. During proceedings, Shehbaz Sharif along with his counsels - Azam Nazir Tarar and Amjad Pervaiz - appeared before the bench whereas Special Prosecutor Syed Faisal Raza Bukhari appeared on behalf of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).