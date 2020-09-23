Share:

LAHORE - Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi Tuesday likened the PML-N leader Mian Nawaz Sharif with former MQM leader and warned that he would become a story of the past like the MQM leader.

In his video statement issued here Tuesday, Parvez Elahi advised Mian Nawaz Sharif to restrain from following the footsteps of MQM leader. “Keep in mind the end of MQM leader, who has now become a story of the past in national politics”, he cautioned the PML-N leader.

The PML leader accused Nawaz Sharif of committing a violation of the Constitution by opposing the constitutional role of the Pakistan Army. “It is regrettable and also condemnable”, he said.

Parvez went on to say that the Army was a constitutional institution and extended its cooperation to the civilian government under a constitutional process.

He alleged that Nawaz Sharif had opposed the constitutional role played by the Army.

Advises Nawaz Sharif to restrain from following footsteps of MQM founder

He believed that Dawn Leaks’ team of Nawaz Sharif had overcome the party.

“The Army is the guarantor of security and stability of Pakistan”, he affirmed.

Ch Parvez Elahi said that just a few days back the Army Chief on sensing dangerous designs of India had ordered Pak Army to accelerate their war preparations. “In this background, the announcement of war against his own Army is the worst example of Nawaz Sharif’s anti-state activity”, he observed.

He further stated that the trumpets with which the Indian mass media had greeted and welcomed Nawaz Sharif ‘s anti-army statement was an ample proof of his playing in the hands of India.

“Even today, like in the past, Nawaz Sharif has not remembered the Kashmiris.

When he was the Prime Minister and India was martyring innocent Kashmiris through bombardment on Control Line daily, Nawaz Sharif was changing turbans with Narendra Modi and sending sarees to his family while the Army was offering sacrifices of their lives on the control line”. he alleged.