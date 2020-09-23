Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday said the Pakistan Army was alive to emerging challenges and regional threats amid full preparation to thwart the enemy’s designs with matching response.

The COAS was addressing a ceremony during his visit to Field Firing Ranges near Jhelum to witness demonstration of state-of-the-art Chinese origin third generation Main Battle Tank VT-4.

According to a press release issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate, the army chief said: “We are completely focused towards internal and external challenges to defence of country and prepared with matching response against all threats to sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of Pakistan.”

The COAS lauded the troops for professionalism, operational readiness and the highest training standards to meet challenges of modern day battlefield requirements.

Interacting with the officers and men, the COAS expressed satisfaction over the demonstrated performance of Tank VT-4; another addition to inventory of Armoured Corps after recent induction of indigenously produced Al-Khalid-1 Tank. It has further strengthened Pakistan’s overall defence capability to thwart enemy designs.

“This potent war fighting machine (Tank VT-4) will be employed in offensive role by strike formations after induction. VT-4 is compatible with any modern tank in the world integrating advanced armour protection, maneuverability, fire power capabilities and state of the art technology,” he added.

Earlier, Corps Commander Mangla Lieutenant General Shaheen Mazher Mehmood received the COAS at Tilla Field Firing Ranges.