Share:

PESHAWAR - Police stations in the provincial capital have been directed to maintain the records of all the visitors and accused and share it to the bosses on daily basis.

The directive is meant to improve the way police deal with the public at the police stations, said a police spokesman.

Capital City Police Officer Muhammad Ali Gandapur and SSP Operations Mansoor Aman will also directly contact the visitors and other people to know about how they were treated by the cops at the police stations. The cops will maintain a register of those who visit the police stations for any help or complaint.

In case of any complaint against the police station staff, action will be taken against those found responsible for any misconduct, he added.