KASUR - The district police teams during crackdown against drug peddlers seized 1.4 kilograms hashish and 180 liters liquor during last 24 hours. According to a spokesperson, Saddar Police Phool Nagar, during routine patrol in Gulshan Basti Jambar area, apprehended three drug traffickers--Ahmad, Mudassar and Jamil and recovered 60 liters liquor from them. Meanwhile, Kot Radha Kishan police at check post during search recovered 120 liters liquor from a private vehicle and arrested three accused--Irfan, Khalid Javed and Muhammad Hassan. Similarly, Mustafabad Police on a tip-off, raided a nearby village Vadana and arrested drug peddler Waqar Ahmad and recovered 1.4 kg hashish. Separate cases were registered against all the accused at concerned police stations while further proceedings were underway.