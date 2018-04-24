Share:

QUETTA - A female polio worker was attacked by knife-wielding unidentified assailants in Quetta’s Nawan Killi area on Monday.

According to police sources, the victim namely Shazia was on way to Nawan Killi to administer anti-polio drops to children when unidentified assailants riding a motorcycle attacked on her with knives, leaving her injured and fled from the scene. The injured was rushed to civil hospital for medical aid.

Police and law enforcement agencies cordoned off the entire area and started efforts to arrest the suspects.