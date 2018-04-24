Share:

ISLAMABAD - Keel laying ceremony of Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV-I) being built for Pakistan Navy was held at the M/s DAMEN Shipyard Galati, Romania.

According to Pakistan Navy spokesperson, Rear Admiral Farrokh Ahmad, Deputy Chief of the Naval Staff (Projects) graced the occasion as a chief guest.

Contract for two Offshore patrol vessels (OPVs-I & II) for Pakistan Navy was signed between Ministry of Defence Production and M/s DAMEN in June 2017. These OPVs are state-of-the-art, proficient and multi-purpose platforms of medium size and tonnage. Speaking during the ceremony of Keel Laying, the Chief Guest highlighted the importance of OPVs project for Pakistan Navy and their timely delivery while complying with the highest standards of construction, outfitting and performance.

Rear Admiral Farrokh Ahmad also acknowledged the professional competence of M/s DAMEN Shipyards and prospects of future cooperation in delivering cutting edge naval technologies to Pakistan Navy in the form of Offshore Patrol Vessels.

The ceremony was also attended by officials from the Ministry of Defence Production, Naval headquarters, besides senior management of M/s DAMEN Shipyards, Gorinchem and Galati.