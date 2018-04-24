Share:

ISLAMABAD - Commander Sri Lankan Army Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ, Rawalpindi Monday, said ISPR.

Commander of the Sri Lankan Army also called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi at Prime Minister’s Office here, said a PM Office statement.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, including military to military relations, regional security situation and measures to further enhance bilateral defence cooperation were discussed.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army's sincere efforts and sacrifices in war against terrorism and for stability in the region.

Earlier on arrival at the GHQ, Commander Sri Lankan Army, laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented the Guard of Honour to Commander Sri Lankan Army.

In meeting with prime minister, Prime Minister Abbasi said that regional peace was a shared objective of Pakistan and Sri Lanka and called for greater cooperation and sharing of expertise in the field of defence between the two countries.

The prime minister also expressed satisfaction over the existing level of security cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the matters relating to Pak-Sri Lanka bilateral defence relations and mutual cooperation.

Lt Gen Mahesh Senanayake thanked the prime minister for his warm welcome and appreciated the huge sacrifices of the Pakistani nation and its valiant armed forces in the fight against terrorism.

He said that Sri Lanka was keen to further strengthen its ties with Pakistan and promote multi-faceted cooperation in the areas of security and defence.