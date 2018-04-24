Share:

KARACHI - Mayor Wasim Akhtar said that the prime minister has given approval of provision of required gas supply to K-Electric (KE) for solving loadshedding issue, now KE must fulfill its duty of supplying uninterrupted supply of electricity, so that citizens could get some relief in hot weather and during coming month of Ramazan.

He was addressing a press conference at his office on Monday which was also attended by the parliamentary leader in city council Aslam Shah Afridi, Law Committee Chairman Advocate Arif Khan, Finace Committee Chairman Nadeem Hidayat, Media Management Committee Chairperson Sabheen Ghori, Medical Committee Chairperson Naheed Fatima, Estate Committee Chairman Nasir Khan Taimuri and other elected representatives and officers.

The mayor thanked Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Ababsi, his cabinet and Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif for providing help in solving the issue of loadshedding which he said has made life difficult for the city and citizens have worst of time in fulfilling their duties and doing their daily routine works.

Wasim said he had during his recent visit of Lahore met with the mayor of Lahore and the Punjab chief minister and apprised them of the situation in Karachi and asked him to play his role in solving this problem.

He said we have done our duty and now bringing all this on record it’s now up to the K-Electric and the SSGC to fulfill their responsibility and get the citizens rid of the present dilemma.

He said if still nothing is done to solve the crisis then this will be biggest injustice to the city of Karachi and people would knew it well that no any directive or order is implemented in Karachi for solution of public issues.

He said he had during recent protest that had been held at the K-Electric head office talked with the K-Electric office bearers and said to them not to punish the whole Karachi by citing the reason of electricity theft in the city and ensure proper supply of power to all those consumers who pay their full bill on time.

He said various issues were also between the KMC and K-Electric including payment of dues and this matter is in courts and we hope that all such issues will be solved too.