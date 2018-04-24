Share:

KARACHI - Reposing confidence in the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan a group of workers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Jamaat e Islami (JI) joined the PTI on Monday.

As per details, PML-N Khairpur chapter President Syed Asif Ali Shah (Pir of Ranipur) along with his companions Muhammad Idress Jogi, Abid Hussain, Taja Sirai Imdad Hussain and Jamaat e Islami workers Azeem Ahmed Memon, Muhammad Saleem Dawood, Syed Rizwan Naqvi, Syed Faheem Zaidi, Muhammad Afzal, Abdul Raheem, Zesshan Rahim, from North Nazimabad Asif Abbas Rizvi, Muhammad Najam Ahmed, Muhammad Arif, Muhammad Tanveer Ahmed, Muhammad Rizwan, Imran Chaudhry, Nadeem Memon from Malir announced to join the PTI.

Addressing a press conference at PTI headquarter Insaf House Karachi, PTI leaders Haleem Adil Sheikh, Imran Ismail, Firdous Shamim Naqvi congratulated the newcomers in the party.

PTI Sindh Executive senior vice president Sindh chapter Haleem Adil Sheikh said Shahbaz Sharif has ruined Punjab and now he is making hollow speeches in Karachi. He said he is talking to contest elections in Karachi which is opposite the ground realities. He said the masses have already rejected these crooked politicians. He said the federal government is responsible for power and gas crisis in Karachi. He said soon more big wickets are about to fall, adding PTI has become the largest political party of Pakistan.

Haleem Adil said Shahbaz Sharif may stay in Karachi for two years but he would get a single vote from here.

Firdous Shamim Naqvi said that the masses have accepted the philosophy of Imran Khan and they are joining the PTI. He said that we have not allowed thieves to join our party and only clean people are joining the PTI. He said for the thieves the doors of our party are closed. He said that in Karachi our party is different from the party of the extortionists and we do not believe that corrupt people of one party become clean when join other faction.