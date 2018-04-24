Share:

KASUR - Acting upon the orders of Punjab Inspector General of Police Arif Nawaz Khan, Kasur District Police Officer Zahid Nawaz Marwat recalled the policemen discharging duty with the VIPs as their protocol squad. Under directives from Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar, the IG had ordered the DPO to recall all the policemen deployed for the protocol of the VIPs. However, police personnel for the security of the VIPs had been spared. As many as 72 cops returned and they had reported to district police lines.