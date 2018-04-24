Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former Pakistan squash head coach Fahim Gul has said that he wants to meet Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) president Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar to discuss best plans for the better of Pakistan squash.

Fahim, who is amongst the two best coaches of present era along with his brother Jamshed Gul Khan, has returned from Malaysia, where he was coaching at Malaysian Squash Academy. Talking to The Nation, he said: “I want to have a meeting with the PSF president soon, as I will leave for Malaysia as renovation work is underway in academy there. I have some great plans for Pakistan squash and I can assure that if proper heed is paid to my advice, Pakistan squash is bound to get huge boost.”

He said that he had not accepted lucrative offers of coaching abroad while he returned home from USA, where he was working on a very high salary, but just for the sake of country and request by the PSF, he returned home. “But I was not given the treatment, which I deserve. Anyhow, I am a squash player and coach and squash is in my blood and I am always ready to serve my country and Pakistan squash.”

Fahim said: “After leaving national head coach job from Pakistan, I went to Malaysia to assist my son, who is working there. When the Malaysian squash officials came to know about my presence, they offered me to work for them which I accepted and did my job professionally which was highly lauded by Malaysians. After working there, I have realized that Pakistan is way behind when it comes to training and modern-day squash.”

He said he was working on juniors and he had time and again requested the PSF to provide him junior players from schools, as it makes no sense of working on already established players in the PNSA, but no heed was paid. “I am a bit surprised with the attitude of the federation, as if the national team didn’t perform well in international events, why only I was given punishment?

“I have no intentions of becoming national head coach again, but as a Pakistani and my family has given so much to Pakistan and international squash, I want to see Pakistan squash prevail through lean period. We have players and return of Aamir and Dnaish Atlas Khan is a huge boost to Pakistan squash, as they are class and proven stuff. I can guarantee, if PSF takes bold steps and hire proper coaches, our own Pakistani coaches are more than capable of delivering. But for that purpose, the federation has to give free hand to coaches. Undue pressure and non-technical persons are the main reasons behind squash decline in the country.

“We need to work on fresh blood and major players like Farhan Mehboob, Aamir Atlas, Danish Atlas, Farhan Zaman can help the PSF in hunting and grooming fresh players. I feel these above mentioned players are more than capable of delivering wonders for the country,” he added.

He said: “We need to have around 300 kids from age group 9 to 13, as this age group is ideal to work and that is only real viable solution to all the problems. Off course, Pakistan has not won major title since long, but patch work is not the way out but only long-term planning and proper coaching under able coaches is the way out.

He also offered the PSF to send Pakistani players to his academy in Malaysia, where they will be taught modern-day techniques and provided international-standard facilities. “Our services are always available for Pakistan, but we need respect and free hand. I am now in Malaysia, world players will start to arrive in my academy in July. I offer PSF to send their players to train with me,” Fahim concluded.