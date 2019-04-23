Share:

ISLAMABAD - Opposition Leader of Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad Sheraz Kiyani said that due to the poor policy of the Mayor Islamabad, the capital city was in grip of severe water shortage.

Addressing a press conference flanked by Chairman Malik Amir here on Tuesday at National Press Club, he said that MCI had failed to address the water scarcity issue during the last three years.

He blamed that MCI did not focus civic issues of the federal capital which speaks volumes of negligence of the Corporation.

Criticizing policies of Mayor Sheikh Anser Aziz, Sheraz Kiyani said that the Mayor was blaming present government to hide his own failure.

He said that Water Directorate had 192 tube wells and 38 tankers and out of these, 50 percent were out of order.

He said that MCI had Rs1 billion in its account and the Mayor was not utilising this money on the welfare projects.

Kiyani said that garbage heaps along the roads of the capital were exposing performance of the MCI and all parks of the city were in pathetic condition.