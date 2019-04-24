Share:

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa inaugurated the National University of Technology (NUTECH) on Wednesday.

The rector, Lieutenant General (retired) Khalid Asghar, briefed the army chief about academic activities and strategic education plan of the university, the military's media wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

COAS lauded the role and hard work of NUTECH management in the successful launch of the university in a short span of two years and advised to maintain high standards of education at the university, ISPR added.

General Bajwa also appreciated the concept of NUTECH that is "University for Industry".

As NUTECH envisions to create leaders of character for industry and skilled workforce for the economic development of Pakistan, COAS appreciated the effective creation of university-industry linkages, the military's media wing further said.

The army chief assured full support to NUTECH in building its future main campus on the outskirts of Rawalpindi/ Islamabad which will accommodate 30,000-50,000 students.

COAS also appreciated FWO for its support in establishing the initial campus for NUTECH within Construction Technology Training Institute (CTTI) premises.