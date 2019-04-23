Share:

LAHORE - Former international Champion, Muhammad Asif has won the Punjab Open Snooker Championship title. Asif defeated national junior champion, Ali Haider in the final round.

Muhammad Sajjad won the high east break. According to the details, Punjab Open Snooker Championship ended with Muhammad Asif’s win. Over 128 players from across the province attended the seven-day event organized by the Punjab Snooker Association. Muhammad Asif won the title contest by 2-6 scores.

While Asif and other players are pleased to have been part of the championship, they still have grievances against the government for lack of support to the sport. According to Punjab Snooker Association (PSA) senior Vice President, MB Ghauri, players who performed well will be given chances to participate in futures events as well.

Special guest at the closing ceremony, Punjab Sports Board’s Director, General Nadeem Sarwar encouraged the players and distributed awards.