Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto on Wednesday has said that the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is making its decisions under international pressure .

In a tweet, Bilawal said, “Despite his visit to Iran, no announcement was made by Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan to continue President Zardari’s Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline.”

“Given our energy needs, ever increasing price of gas and unequal load-shedding sad that govt also caving to international pressure instead of putting Pakistan first,” he added.

Earlier, Bilawal Bhutto lashed out at PM Imran and said that he takes salary but acts as ghost employee. “If the National Assembly session is so expensive then we expect the leader of the house to be present,” he continued.